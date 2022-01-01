Mrs. Dottie Eulin Chumbley, 87, died Dec. 24, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mrs. Chumbley was born Jan. 2, 1934, in Anderson, Ala. She retired from Frito Lay and was a member of Highland Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by parents, Floyd Franklin and Lela Bell Russ Word; husband J. C. Chumbley; and several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services were Dec. 31, 2021, at Highland Baptist Church. Burial was in Booth Chapel Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Highland Baptist Church, 1823 Mill St., Pulaski, TN, 38478.
Survivors include sons, Butch Townsend of Pulaski, John Townsend and wife Tina of Minor Hill; daughters, Linda Kellner of Pulaski, Debra Demski and husband James of Coloma, Mich., Sis Smith of Watervliet, Mich.; brother Frank Word of Rogersville, Ala.; sisters, Sue Strickland of Pulaski, Judy Jackson and husband Robert, Nela Norton, all of Smyrna; special friend Sandra Franks; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
