Mr. Doug Hammond, 54, of Minor Hill died April 19, 2023, at his residence.
Mr. Hammond was born April 13, 1969, in Tucson, Ariz. He worked as a self-employed mechanic who could fix anything. He loved motorcycles, guns, hunting, fishing, dogs and being outdoors. He is preceded in death by father Daniel Douglas Hammond; sister Julia Denise Hammond; and several aunts and uncles.
Funeral services were April 27 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Minor Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include wife Andrea Sue Ashley Hammond of Minor Hill; mother Doris June Bryant Hammond of Minor Hill; brothers, Danny Hammond of Lexington, Ala., Brant Barker of Prospect; sister Denise Robbins of Minor Hill; nephews, Leo Ashley, Milo Ashley, Justin Hammond, Steven Higgins; and nieces, Tiffany Holladay and Bethany Liefeld.
