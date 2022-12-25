Mr. Douglas Nelson Bassham, 86, of Minor Hill died Dec. 22, 2022.
Mr. Bassham was born Nov. 21, 1936. He graduated from West Limestone High School and was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked 16 years at Maremont Gabriel and also drove for Gordon Brothers Oil Company and J & J Oil Company. He is preceded in death by parents, Otis Nelson Bassham and Nella Virginia Skeets Bassham; and brothers, Charles Bassham, Joseph Bassham and Robert Bassham.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 27, from 4-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in New Salem Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Booth Chapel Cemetery or New Salem Cemetery.
Survivors include wife of 63 years Earlene Townsend Bassham of Minor Hill; daughter Cindy Bassham Emerson and husband Mack of Minor Hill; sisters, Barbara Gwaltney of Scottsboro, Ala., Sharon Brown of Elkmont, Ala.; brothers, Donald Bassham, Kenneth Bassham, both of Salem, Ala., Thomas Bassham of Elkmont, Ala., Stanley Bassham of Anderson, Ala.; grandsons, Chase Nelson Emerson and wife Beth, Colby Edwin Emerson and wife Jenny; and great-grandchildren, Cally Emerson and Sawyer Emerson.
