Mr. Douglas Paul Mitchell, 67, died April 14, 2021, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mr. Mitchell was born May 11, 1953, in Pulaski, and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed music and loved playing the guitar. He is preceded in death by parents, Esker Leamon and Ada Lucy Freeman Mitchell; brothers, LC Mitchell, David Mitchell, Jerry Lane Mitchell; and sister Mary Mitchell.
No services are planned at this time.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Barbara Mitchell of Pulaski; sons, Charles Mitchell and wife Mandy of Chapel Hill, Wesley Mitchell, Jeremy Mitchell and wife Sunny, all of Pulask; grandchildren, Vanessa Mitchell, Austin Mitchell, Cash Mitchell, Parker Wales, Jagger Mitchell, Abbi Mitchell, Lillian Mitchell, Taylor Mitchell, Kacie Mitchell; brother Michael Mitchell and wife Annette of Delrose; sisters, Sandra Bledsoe and husband Jackie of Pulaski, Brenda Davis and husband Gary of Petersburg; and several nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.