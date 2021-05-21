Mr. Doyle Edward (Eddie) Smith Jr., 63, died May 20, 2021.
Mr. Smith was born March 22, 1958, in Pulaski, and loved to spend time with his family and church family. He was devoted to his Lord and Savior, his family and his church family, where he served as a deacon for more than 40 years. He also served many years as a Sunday school teacher, song leader and musician. He was instrumental in the rebuilding of Wales Baptist Church. In his spare time, he also enjoyed going camping, fishing, motorcycles, spending time with his grandkids and participating in tractor pulls. He is preceded in death by parents, Doyle and Cleo Smith; and father-in-law Clifford Thomas.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 22, from 2-6 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at Wales Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include wife Shirley Thomas Smith of Pulaski; daughters, Chasity Wells and husband Kevin of Pulaski, Conetha Garner and husband Shane of Lawrenceburg; adored grandchildren, Malin Kate (Mae Mae) Garner, Austin Blaze (Buddy); sisters, Pam Tarpley and husband Scott, Janet Dunavant, all of Pulaski; brothers, Mack Thomas and wife Janie, Steve Thomas, Joe Griggs and wife Teresa, James Griggs and wife Donna, all of Pulaski; much-loved mother-in-law Marzee (Mee Maw) Thomas of Pulaski; step-mother Carolyn Smith of Pulaski; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
