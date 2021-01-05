Mr. Doyle Ray Christian, 81, died Jan. 1, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Christian was born Dec. 6, 1939. He was a lifelong farmer, loved the mountains, UT football, UT women’s basketball and listening to Alan Jackson singing church hymns. He is preceded in death by parents, Paul E. and Vona L. Bombailey Christian; sons, Jeff Christian, Matt Christian; sister Yvonne Neas; brother-in-law Pleas Horton; and his “boys,” Curtis Alsup, Wayne McCrary, Kevin Story and Tim Kelly.
Funeral services were Jan. 5 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Entombment was in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include wife of 60 years Vivian Ferris Christian; daughter Christina Maria Steele and husband Darren; sisters, Drusilla Horton, Gwendolyn Marsh; daughter-in-law Debby Christian; grandchildren, Ryan Christian, Jack Coble, Alexander Coble; brothers-in-law, Jim Erwin and wife Janice, Bill Erwin and wife Byrnece; sister-in-law Barbara Haun and husband Jim; his “boys,” Tim Newton, Sam Gingerich; and numerous neieces and nephews.
