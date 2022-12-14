Dr. Butler Eugene (Gene) Holt, 83, died Dec. 12, 2022.
Dr. Holt was born Sept. 15, 1939, and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking. He could build just about anything you asked — grandfather clocks, tables and nutcrackers, just to name a few. He was a deacon at First Baptist Church in Pulaski. He loved to watch the Dallas Cowboys play. He loved his wife’s fried chicken, most of all. He is preceded in death by parents, Lawrence and Iva Holt; sister Judith Ann Marks; and grandson Jubal Thomas McBeth.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 16, from 4-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, Dec. 17, at First Baptist Church in Pulaski.
Survivors include wife of 62 years Linda Parker Holt of Pulaski; daughter Sharon Holt McBeth and husband David Lee of El Paso, Texas; son Christopher Holt and wife Amanda of Rockwell, Texas; grandchildren, Juniper Ann McBeth, Jillian Grace McBeth, Parker Jane Holt, Mckenzie Lynn Holt; sister Patricia Holt Crawford of Fayetteville; and several nieces and nephews.
