Dr. Eleanor Fowler McCrickard, 82, of Greensboro, N.C., died Jan. 18, 2023.
Dr. McCrickard was born Oct. 14, 1940, in Nashville. She graduated as valedictorian of Giles County High School in 1958 before continuing her education at Birmingham-Southern College (B.A. and B.M.), the University of Michigan (M.M.), and the University of North Carolina (Ph.D.). It was at North Carolina that she met her future husband, Donald, in a German language class. They married in June 1968. She was a faculty member of the UNC Greensboro School of Music for 30 years. She specialized in music history and was one of the world’s foremost experts on the music of Alessandro Stradella. She was also a skilled and dedicated teacher, who made lasting relationships with her students and received the outstanding teaching award in the School of Music in 2001. One of her passions was the organ, and she held a number of positions as organist or substitute organist at churches in North Carolina and Alabama. After retirement, she donated her personal music library to Martin Methodist College, where her father had served as president from 1954-61. She also enjoyed reading the novels of Jane Austen, historical works, traveling and making the most delectable strawberry jam. She is preceded in death by parents, J. Fort Fowler and Elizabeth Thomas Fowler.
Celebration of Life services be held at Christ United Methodist Church in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, Jan. 27, at 2 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro or to the charity of your choice.
Survivors include husband Don; sons, Scott and wife Lisa, Keith and wife Michele; grandchildren, Gordon, Grace, Grady, Aisling, Gwendolyn, Declan; and brothers, William Fowler and Virginia, Charles Fowler and wife Patricia, Arthur Fowler and wife Penelope; and several nieces and nephews.
