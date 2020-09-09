Dr. Gari Lee Lynn, 72, of Pulaski died Sept. 8, 2020, at his home.
Dr. Lynn was born Feb. 7, 1948, in South Bend, Ind. He received his bachelor’s degree in government and history from Indiana University in 1969 and his doctorate in adult supervision from Tennessee State University in 1992. He taught 41 years in the Lawrence County School System where he made many good friends and associates. He was a member of Second Street Church of Christ, former president of the Lawrenceburg Lions Club, former president of the Lawrence County Retired Teachers and a member of the Lawrence County Historical Society. Along with Juanita Henson and John Sledge, they started the Knowledge Bowl in Lawrenceburg which is still an important part of the Lawrence County School System after 36 years. He was an avid ballroom dancer, displaying his skills in many competitions including Vienna, Austria, in February 2020. He was also an avid sports fan where he followed the Cubs, Titans, UT Vols and the Preds. But above all his favorite teams, was any team his grandkids played on; those were his favorite athletes. He is preceded in death by parents, Wayne Donald Lynn Sr. and Betti Ulbricht Phillips; and loving wife Brenda Ervin Lynn.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Jeff Jenkins officiating. Burial will be in Lynnwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Lawrence County Knowledge Bowl, Lawrence County Retired Teachers Scholarship Fund, Lawrence County Lions Club Scholarship Fund or the Lawrence County Historical Society.
Survivors include son Robert Holt (Rob) McNeese and wife Sherry of Pulaski; daughter Erin McNeese McGinnis and husband Brian of Tullahoma; brothers, Wayne Donald Lynn Jr. and wife Kate of Vienna, Va., Rick Lynn and wife Deowatha of Stone Mountain, Ga.; sisters, Debbie Jo Evans and husband Paul, Jodi Phillips and husband Jermaine, all of Vienna, Va.; grandchildren, Lindsey Adams, Mary Avery McNeese, Camden McNeese, Charlee Kate Nichols, Addison Nichols, Aubrey McGinnis, Connor McGinnis; great-grandchildren, Jayden Adams, Lila Adams; and several nieces and nephews.
