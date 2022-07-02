Dr. Horace Edward Hartsell, 86, died June 29, 2022.
Dr. Hartsell was born Oct. 14, 1935, in Haynesville, La., and was one of the 10 children born to his parents. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He graduated from the University of Florida with a master’s degree in education and, by 1970, went on to graduate from Auburn University with his P.H.D. in Education. He was an avid rose gardener and a pilot who loved to fly. For more than 30 years, he served as president for numerous colleges. He was also a weatherman and radio announcer. Throughout his travels, he never met a stranger, and if he did, they were not a stranger for long. He is preceded in death by parents, Shady Bradford Hartsell and Nicie Sue Davis Hartsell; grandson Evin Bradford Hartsell; brothers, Huey, S.B.; and sisters, Floy, Ann and Ardece.
Burial with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 7931 McCory Lane, Nashville.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Joyce Powell Hartsell of Pulaski; sons, Mark Edward Hartsell of Memphis, Retired Maj. Gen. James Scott Hartsell of Lutz, Fla.; twin daughters, Dr. Karen E. Hartsell of Ocala, Fla., Dr. Kim A. Lancaster of E. Lake Weir, Fla.; brothers, Earl Hartsell of Louisiana, Glenn Hartsell of Texas; sisters, Carmen Allen of Georgia, Flora Tant of Tennessee; grandchildren, Alex Hartsell, Nathan Hartsell, Lauren Witte, Taylor Lancaster; five step-grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
