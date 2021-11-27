Mr. Duane Griffin Rost, 101, of Pulaski died Nov. 13, 2021, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mr. Rost was born Sept. 4, 1920, in Macomb, Ill. He was a founding member of East Hill Church of Christ where he was an elder for 27 years and a song leader for 42 years. He also served as a Sunday school teacher. He was the owner of Rost Jewelry Store that was established in 1928. He was a World War II veteran, serving as a sergeant in the Army Air Corp. He is preceded in death by parents, Roscoe L. Rost and Lucile Griffin Rost; wife of 65 years Mary Elise Abernathy Rost; and brothers, Don Rost and Rowe Rost.
Funeral services were Nov. 20 at East Hill Church of Christ. Burial was in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the CW Hart Scholarship Fund at Memphis School of Preaching, 3950 Forest Hill Irene Road, Memphis, TN 38123; East Hill Church of Christ, 509 E. Madison St., Pulaski, TN 38478; and/or Giles County Public Library, 122 S. Second St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include sons, Gregory Rost and wife Judy of Pulaski, Keith Rost and wife Theresa Gregory of Lawrenceburg, Ray Rost of Pulaski; daughter Jan Rost of Pulaski; grandchildren, Tarra Callahan and husband Len, Brent Rost, Logan Rost, Jacob Langley, Melissa Schwab, Raina Langley; great-grandchildren, Peyton Callahan, Mia Callahan, Parker Rost, Allie Rost; and very special canine companion Hot Shot.
