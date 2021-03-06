Mr. Dwight Osborne Brock, 72, of Franklin died March 3, 2021.
Mr. Brock was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. He received his bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University. He was the director, product data management with Beck Arnley Division of DR1V with 45 years of service, and a founding member of the Girls Softball Association of Franklin. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and mentor to those who knew him and will be sadly missed by all. He is preceded in death by parents, Cecil Glen and Mary Christine Harwell Brock; and brother and best friend Gary Glen Brock.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 7, and 1-3 p.m. Monday, March 8, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. Monday, March 8. Burial will be in Williamson Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or Leukemia Lymphoma Society of America.
Survivors include wife Judy Brock; daughters, Leigh Henley and husband Chris, Kate Brock; grandchildren, Breeze Henley, Phoenix Henley, Sean Liam Henley; sisters, Carol Gulley and husband Charles, Nancy Alsup and husband Jimmy; sister-in-law Basia Reid and husband Dan; and brother-in-law Bill Schmitter and Sandy Blackburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.