Mr. Eddie Steelman, 57, died May 15, 2022, in his hometown of Pulaski.
Mr. Steelman was born April 20, 1965, and was a bright spark in the lives of many; his humor and infectious smile will live on in our hearts. He served his country proudly with the United States Marine Corps from 1983-92. After serving overseas, he moved back to Tennessee and started a 17-year journey with Saturn in Spring Hill. In his 40s, he took a leap and pursued his lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. He graduated from Columbia State Community College in 2012 and began his nursing career at Maury Regional Medical Center, where he worked weekends in the emergency department while pursuing his master’s degree to become a Family Nurse Practitioner. He graduated in 2016 from the University of Alabama in Huntsville. He found a second home in his First Choice Health Pulaski family, where his passion for patient care was evident in every patient he treated. He never met a stranger, and he treated each patient and colleague like they were his family. He met the love of his life, Christy, in 1998 at First Baptist Church in Pulaski. They were married on Valentine’s Day in 1999 and spent 23 wonderful years together. He was a loving and encouraging husband and father to his three daughters, whom he supported endlessly through education, sports, dance recitals, church activities, career changes and more. After raising three girls, he became an overjoyed “Bop” to his best friend and grandson, Ledger. The two of them shared a love for trains and fishing. A true lover of life, Eddie found joy in many hobbies and passions, including the Atlanta Braves, concerts, cooking and riding motorcycles. In his final hours, he spent the day doing what he loved most with his best friend: riding his motorcycle on a beautiful Sunday afternoon, taking in the countryside with a salted caramel MoonPie and a Coke. Anyone who knew him was touched by his kindness, humor and passion. He loved fiercely and deeply and we take comfort in knowing he is at peace. He is preceded in death by parents, George and June Steelman; mother-in-law Paula Standridge and father-in-law James Erwin.
Celebration of life services were May 24 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Survivors include beautiful wife Christy; daughters, Blythe, Karley Goolsby and husband Eric, Kensey and fiance Anthony; grandson Ledger Goolsby; siblings, Kathy Kristiansen, George Steelman Jr. and wife Diana, Jan Beecham and husband Charles, James Steelman; sister-in-law Cindy Carnell and husband John); and many nieces and nephews.
