Mr. Edgar Galván Rodríguez, 21, died July 1, 2021.
Mr. Rodríguez was born June 30, 2000, in Columbia. He always enjoyed getting to spend time with family and friends and helping those in need. He also enjoyed collecting hats, driving down back roads and listening to music. He is preceded in death by aunt Fabiola Rodríguez Zúñiga and grandmother Tereza Hernández Castañeda.
A Funeral Mass will be held at noon Tuesday, July 6, at St. John Church in Lewisburg. Burial will follow in Lynnwood cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include mother Ludivina Rodríguez Zúñiga, father Pascual Galván Hernández, brother Noe Galván Rodríguez and sister Evelyn Galván Rodríguez.
