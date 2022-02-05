Mrs. Edith Marie Woodard, 72, of Pulaski died Feb. 4, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Woodard was born Oct. 26, 1949, in Columbia, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She enjoyed reading Stephen King books and watching scary movies. She enjoyed her coffee in the morning and was always looking forward to traveling, especially to the mountains. Above everything, she loved spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by parents, John and Daisy Mae Hemphill; brothers, Bobby Hemphill, Harold Hemphill, Don Hemphill; and great-grandson Gunner.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Feb. 6, from 1-4 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be Monday, Feb. 7, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Lynnwood Cemetery.
Survivors include husband Jerry Woodard of Pulaski; daughter Lisa Pickett and husband Jeff of Pulaski; son Michael Woodard and wife Melisha of Campbellsville; grandchildren, Priscilla Pickett, Ryan Pickett and wife Mallory, Micheal Casey Woodard, Kerestin Woodard; great-grandchildren, Brentley, Ryan Thomas, Beau, Vivian; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
