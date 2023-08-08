Mrs. Edith Roberts Harper, 94, of Pulaski died Aug. 6, 2023, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mrs. Harper was born June 6, 1929, in Campbellsville and retired from Genesco. She was a member of Thompson Chapel Baptist Church, a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary, a former nurse’s aide, Sunday School Teacher, basketball player and bowled on the Genesco bowling team. She loved raising a vegetable garden, growing flowers, watching birds and doing crossword puzzles. She is preceded in death by parents, Samuel Summerfield Chapman and Willie Leetle Cross Chapman; husband Harvey Harper; sisters, Zelma Childress, Levada Smith; and brothers, Kelly Chapman, Andy Wilson Chapman, Darryl Chapman, Leola Chapman.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.
Survivors include son Mike Roberts of Murfreesboro; daughter Linda K. Stafford and husband Gary of Pulaski; granddaughter Jennifer Jones and husband Paul; and great-grandchildren, Aidan Jones and Sybilla Jones.
