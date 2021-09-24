Mrs. Edmona Ruth Alexander, 82, died Sept. 19, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mrs. Alexander was born Dec. 16, 1938, in Fincastle, Ky. She is preceded in death by parents, Ray and Netty Irene Kincaid Spencer; husband Fred Alexander; and brothers, Harold Spencer, Bill Spencer and Tommy Spencer.
Funeral services and burial will be held in Gas City, Ind., under the direction of Needham Storey Wampner Funeral Home, at a later date.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Gas City Library, 135 E. Main St., Gas City, IN 46933.
Survivors include daughter Rachel Ann Davis and husband Nate of Pulaski; sister Madrue Vermilion of Marion, Ind.; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
