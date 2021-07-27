Ms. Edna Fitzgerald, 67, died July 25, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Ms. Fitzgerald was born May 20, 1954, in Newark, N.J., and was a 1972 graduate of Dover High School in New Jersey. She served in the United States Army for 22 years. She was an avid animal lover, operating Edna’s Pet Food Pantry in Pulaski. She was a retired nurse as well as a retired sheriff. She was a member of many veteran military associations. She was recognized as Pulaski Citizen Spotlight. She is preceded in death by parents, James R. Skidmore Sr. and Dolores Skidmore; husband Jeffery Perry; brother Billy Skidmore; niece Allison Hahn and nephew Joseph Hahn.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations or pet food donations for Edna’s Pet Food Pantry may be mailed or dropped off at the Patriot Café, 426 N. Second St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include sister Laura Stanton and husband Wesley of Pennsylvania; brothers, Joseph Skidmore and wife Vicki of Delaware, James Skidmore Jr. and wife Rose of Pennsylvania, Dan Skidmore and wife Diana of New Jersey; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
