Mrs. Edna Hickman, 93, of Lynnville died July 5, 2022, at NHC, Lewisburg.
Mrs. Hickman was born May 14, 1929, and was a native of Marshall County. She was a retired materials clerk for Heil Quaker and a member of Robertson Fork Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by parents, George W. Sr. and Jennie Chapman Stallings; husband John C. Hickman; daughter Cathy Hickman Maxwell; sisters, Reba Stallings Wilkes, Jennie Ruth Stallings Holder; brothers, George W. Stallings Jr., Harold Stallings; and great-grandchild Caroline Joyce Russell.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 6, from 4-7 p.m. and prior to the funeral at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Cornersville Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday. Burial will follow in Lynnwood Cemetery.
Survivors include daughter Brenda Hickman Edwards of Lewisburg; son-in-law Barry Maxwell; grandchildren, Lisa D. Qualls and husband Bryan, Bradley Wells and wife Shannon, Danielle M. Russell and husband Rob, Jon L. Maxwell and wife Lauralee; and eight great-grandchildren.
