Mr. Edsel (Ed) Brown Lance, 87, of Pulaski died Aug. 13, 2020, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mr. Lance was born June 20, 1933 in McMinnville and was a devoted husband, father and friend. He made a statement of faith and received Jesus Christ as his personal savior many years ago. He played center for his high school basketball team in McMinnville. He served in the military through the National Guard for eight years. He served as a fireman in McMinnville, where his duty was to drive the firetruck. He was a welder by trade and traveled across Tennessee using his skills to assist in the development of new business in local communities. He loved old western movies and Andy Griffith, and gospel music brought him joy and happiness. He is preceded in death by parents, Eugene Grady and Bertha Mae Lorance Lance; sons, Haskell Lance, Joey Lance; daughter Marlene Neuber; sister Treva Mae Lance; and brothers, Roy Lance and Stanley Lance.
Graveside services were Aug. 15 at Giles Memory Gardens with full military honors.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife of 47 years Linda Gail Lenderman Lance of Pulaski; daughter Judy Little and husband Scott of Brighton; daughters, Suzette Chumley and husband Robert of Atoka, Shelia Chandler of Pulaski, Brenda Lance of McMinnville; sons, Marvin (Bubba) Cook of Pulaski, Randall Scott Cook and wife Jennifer of Henning; brothers, Austin Lance, Howard Lance, both of McMinnville; 22 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
