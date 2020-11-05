Mrs. Eduvije Marin, 96, died Nov. 1, 2020.
Mrs. Marin was born Sept. 17, 1924. She is remembered by family as a dedicated matriarch, a courageous survivor and storyteller who lived selflessly and brought joy and laughter with her quick wit. She is preceded in death by husband Nestor Marin and son Nestor Manuel Marin.
Graveside services were Nov. 5 at Giles Memory Gardens.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include children, Carmen Vicente, Eduardo Marin; grandchildren, Carmen Gandarillas, Armando Vicente, Nestor Jose Marin, Barbie Caudle; and great-grandchildren, Gabriella Gandarillas, Veronica Vicente, Daniella Gandarillas, Hailey Marin, Javier Gandarillas, Alejandro Vicente, Katelyn Caudle and Benjamin Marin.
