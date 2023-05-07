Mr. Edward Dean Edde, 87, died April 22, 2023, at his residence.
Mr. Edde was born Nov. 14, 1935, in Pulaski. He was always a hard worker, spent most of his life self-employed and was owner of his own business, Edde’s Plumbing and Electric, from which he retired. He loved hunting, fishing and going to the river. He was one that always loved to have a good time and was always up for a game of washers. He loved his friends and neighbors and always loved doing a neighborhood watch. Not only was he known as “Little Edde” here in Giles County but he was also known for his stews and fish fry’s. He is preceded in death by parents, William Earl and Iva Dell Vincent Edde; and sister Jean Minatra.
Memorial services were April 26 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Survivors include son Jeffrey Edde and wife Kelley of Chapel Hill; daughter Tina Thornton and husband Jason of Pulaski; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother Wade Edde and wife Lesa of Pulaski; sisters, Gladys Brown of Pulaski, Doris Pardon of Summertown; and several nieces and nephews.
