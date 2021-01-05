Mr. Edward General (A) Bugg, 83, died Nov. 25, 2020.
Mr. Bugg was born July 25, 1937, in Lynnville. In 1941, the family moved to Pulaski where they owned an appliance store, electric plumbing service, dry cleaners, grocery store, multiple houses and other assorted operations. He and his family attended Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church. At an early age, he joined the U.S Air Force, where he served 25 years, 2 months and 25 days. He obtained the rank of Senior Master Sergeant (E8) and received an associates degree in applied science. He was a Vietnam War veteran. He served three one-year tours. He was awarded three Air Force Commendation medals, the U.S. Vietnam Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross, five Battle Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal and many more. He is preceded in death by parents, Monroe and Virginia Bugg; sisters, Martha Lou, Johnnie Mae; brothers, Curtis, Stancel, Joe; granddaughter Meghan Estelle; and grandson Christopher.
Survivors include wife of 59 years Estelle Bugg of Oklahoma City; sons, Victor L. Bugg of Phoenix, Mark Edward Bugg and wife Melissa of Edmond, Okla., David L. Bugg and wife Terrani of Cypress, Texas; grandsons, Marco J. Bugg and wife Taira of of Oklahoma City, Mark Edward Bugg II of Edmond, Okla., Nicholas D. Bugg of Cypress, Texas; granddaughter Olivia L. of Cypress, Texas; great-granddaughters, JaVona, Jordyn, Christiana all of of Oklahoma City; sister Wanda Gilbert of Ohio; brother John Bugg and wife Carole of Tennessee; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
