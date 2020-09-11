Mr. Edward Graham, 98, died Sept. 10, 2020, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Graham was born Nov. 1, 1921. He was one of the Greatest Generation, a veteran of WWII, serving in the U.S. Army, 31st Field Artillery, Battery B, 7th Division. He fought in four major battles in the Pacific Theatre: Aleutian Islands, Marshall Islands, Philippines and Okinawa, and was part of the occupation troops in Korea. He received the AP Theater Ribbon with four Bronze Service Stars and one Bronze Arrowhead, World War II Victory Ribbon, Philippine Liberation Ribbon and Two Bronze Stars. He was loved by all who knew him and we will be telling his stories and treasuring his memory for the remainder of our lives. He is preceded in death by wife of 59 years Laura Watts Graham; sister Helen Morris; brothers, Jessee Graham, James Graham; and sons-in-law, Don Spain and Anthony Rose.
Graveside services will be at noon Saturday, Sept. 12, at Giles Memory Gardens. The family will visit with friends for one hour prior at the graveside. All attending are requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Liberty Hill Cemetery Fund, c/o Geneva Holland, 357 Campbellsville Road, Ethridge, TN 38456; or to a charity of your choice.
Survivors include daughters, Doris Spain, Judy Rose; grandsons, Jason Spain and wife Lindsay, Jeremy Rose and wife Amber; and great-grandchildren, Jordan Mickle, Aimee Rose, Jacob Rose, Connor Spain and Noah Spain.
