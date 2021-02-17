Mr. Edward Leach, 65, of Pulaski died Feb. 6, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Leach was born in Georgetown, Ohio, and worked as a foreman in the construction industry. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a member of the Church of Christ. He is preceded in death by mother Isabel Leach; father Laurence Leach; sister Joyce Leach; granddaughters, Isabel Gunter, Brooklyn Leach; and grandsons, David Lee Enyeart and Hunter Micheal Enyeart.
Celebration of Life services will be scheduled at a later date.
The Rose of Sharon Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include fiancee Yvonne Bryant; two sons; two daughters; 17 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; sisters, Mary Scott Kathy, Green Chris Holmes; brothers, Frank Leach, Larry Leach; and other relatives and friends.
