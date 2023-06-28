Mr. Edwin Foster Harlow, 75, of Pulaski died June 25, 2023.
Mr. Harlow was born Dec. 17, 1947, and was a loving father, brother and uncle. He was a member of the Quail Hunters Association, Giles Laity Club, First United Methodist Church and Elkton United Methodist Church. To say he was an avid bird hunter would be putting it lightly. His passion for the sport was only outweighed by his love for his daughter and late wife. He was also an ardent fisherman, baseball lover, longtime supporter of the Giles County Bobcats and spirited grower of the best homegrown tomatoes in the world (according to him and many others, but mostly him.) He is preceded in death by wife Joan Posey Harlow; parents, Edwin and Mable Harlow; grandparents, Walter and Irene Foster, Summer Field and Lucy Harlow; and stepmother Catherine Harlow.
Funeral services were June 28 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory with pastor Brad Smith officiating. Burial was in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include daughter Summer Brooke Harlow of Pulaski; brother Jack Harlow of Pulaski; niece Regan Harlow of Murfreesboro; grand dog Slim Harlow; and numerous cousins, friends and hunting buddies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.