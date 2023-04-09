Mr. Edwin Lee (Ed) Brown, 90, of Ardmore, Tenn., died April 6, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Brown moved to the area in the early 1960s, coming from Pontiac, Mich. He owned and operated Browns Sheet Metal until retirement in 1991. He especially loved his cows and goats that he cared for on his farm. He was of the Baptist faith. He is preceded in death by mother Margaret Wilcox; wife Gayla Hasting Brown; sons, Eddie Brown Jr., Gregory Brown; and granddaughter Carson Brown.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Gatlin Cemetery with the Rev. Alan Brown officiating.
Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughters, Brenda Brown Pate of Toney, Ala., Nancy Roseanna-Brown Brady of Petoskey, Mich.; grandchildren, Gregory Alan Brown Jr., Brigette Sheree Bishop, Sean Edwin Cameron, Audrey Kirby, Brian Adams, Dean Adams, Kathryn Adams; and 14 great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.