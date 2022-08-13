Mr. Edwin O’Neal Clutts, 88, died Aug. 4, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Clutts was born Sept. 2, 1933, in Harvest, Ala. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service, and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member, deacon and song leader at Minor Hill First Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by parents, Murphy Burns and Ruth Opal Cobb Clutts; son Sheldon Clutts and brother John Clutts.
Funeral services were Aug. 7 at Minor Hill First Baptist Church. Burial was in Roselawn Cemetery in Athens, Ala.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife LaVina Clutts of Goodspring; former daughter-in-law Tonya Woolley and husband Doug of Minor Hill; nephews, Michael Clutts, Patrick Clutts; and granddaughter Lila Grace Matthews and husband Josh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.