Mrs. Eleanor Joyce Frost Thornburg, 93, of Pulaski died Nov. 18, 2020, at AHC-Meadowbrook.
Mrs. Thornburg was born Feb. 20, 1927, in Nova Scotia, Canada, and was a devoted mother, wife and faithful member of the Pulaski Seventh-Day Adventist Church. She had lived in the U.S. since 1962. She is preceded in death by son Lloyd Lynch; second husband Harrison Thornburg; and parents, Garnet and Ethel Mailman Frost.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughters, Deanna Walls and husband Leslie of Minor Hill, Shirley Minard of Nova Scotia, Margaret Ladouceur, Connie Cobeen, both of Alberta, Canada; son Eldon Lynch of Oregon; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
