Mr. Elijah Dwight Kirkley, 22, of Pulaski died Feb. 23, 2022.
Mr. Kirkley was born Jan. 18, 2000, in Pensacola, Fla., and was a loving son, brother and grandson. He was known for his perfect smile and big personality. He was a loyal friend and a joy for anyone to be around. In his spare time, he enjoyed drawing and listening to music.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 5, from 1-4 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 4 p.m.
Survivors include mother and stepfather, Angela Kirkley-Wright and Anthony Wright of Pulaski; grandparents, John and Johnnie Milam of Pulaski, George Kirkley of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; step-grandparents, William and Brenda Wright of Lafayette, Ala.; brothers, Christion Kirkley, CJ Mayzck, both of Pulaski; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.