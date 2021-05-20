Ms. Elizabeth A. Fields, 61, died May 13, 2021, at NHC, Pulaski.
Ms. Fields was born Jan. 3, 1960, in Pulaski and was a loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She was always a giving person to anyone she met. She is preceded in death by parents, Herbert and Cora Beatrice Hayhood Woodard; brothers, Joker Woodard, Wallace Woodard; and sisters, Connie Norwood and Irene Woodard.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, James Christy, Derrick Christy, both of Pulaski; grandchildren, Dawson Lynn Christy, Robert Clay Christy, Gavin Blane Christy, Carsten Grant Christy, Axton Neyland Christy, Adley Rose Christy; and sister Linda Bishop and husband Bobby of Pulaski.
