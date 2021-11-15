Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Hill Mitchell, 78, of Fayetteville died Nov. 14, 2021, at NHC Oakwood in Lewisburg.
Mrs. Mitchell was born on Oct. 10, 1943, in Giles County. She was a production worker with Gabriel Shocks in Pulaski for 24 years, and a member of McBurg Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by parents, William and Edna Lee Phillips Hill; husband Lindel Mitchell; daughter Peggy Sue Mitchell; and son David Leamon Mitchell.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 at Higgins Funeral Home in Fayetteville. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Ron Arrick officiating. Burial will follow in Wright’s Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Tony Mitchell and wife Debbie of Kelso, Morgan Mithcell and wife Robbie of Elora; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sister Katherine Cline and husband Jackie of Pulaski.
