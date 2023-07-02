Mrs. Elizabeth Ann (Liz) Pinkerton Holt, 83, died July 1, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Holt was born Feb. 2, 1940, in Detroit, Mich. She and her family moved to Centerville when she was 13 and lived there until she married the love of her life, Solon, and moved to Pulaski. She attended Martin College and graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a degree in Elementary Education. She pursued a career as an elementary teacher and dedicated 33 years to the Giles County School System with the majority of her years spent at Pulaski Elementary School. She was a dedicated member of the Church of Messiah. She loved her puppy Beau, reading, flowers and working in her yard. She loved her bridge ladies, playing bridge with them for 40-plus years. She enjoyed being a member of the Pulaski Garden Club, serving in several leadership positions over the years. She was a loving grandmother, known as Mimi, to her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed and remembered fondly by her family and dear friends. She is preceded in death by parents, Howard and Gladys Pinkerton.
Graveside services will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Maplewood Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Church of the Messiah, 114 N. Third St., Pulaski, TN 38478; or Giles County Humane Association, P.O. Box 237, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include husband of 60 years Solon Reynolds Holt; daughter Daryl Brindley and husband Ronnie; son Solon (Shay) Reynolds Holt Jr. and wife Michelle; and grandchildren, Mary Margaret Brindley, Sadie Holt, Holt Brindley, Lauren Brindley and Bryan Brindley and wife Carrie.
