Mrs. Ellen Joyce Hamlett Godwin, 93, died July 31, 2022.
Mrs. Godwin was born May 28, 1929, in Giles County, and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a great cook, enjoyed gardening and had a lot of close friends. She worked in the cafeteria of Richland and Campbellsville schools for more than 30 years. She was a member of Campbellsville United Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Ellie Ledford; first husband Rex Hamlett; husband Clinton Godwin; grandsons, Chad Hamlett, Mike Adams; and brother Louie Ledford.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 3, from noon-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include sons, Gary Hamlett and wife Shirley of Campbellsville, Phil Hamlett and wife Mitzi of Pulaski; daughter Deborah Adams of Pulaski; grandchildren, Robert Hamlett and wife Kathy of Campbellsville, Crystal Chatman of Cornersville, Tim Adams and wife Leslie of Pulaski; and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
