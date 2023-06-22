Mrs. Ellen (Pete) Shrader Moore, 85, of Ethridge died June 20, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mrs. Moore was born Feb. 17, 1938. She was a native of Giles County, a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She loved to dance, spend time with family and friends, and collect baskets and Elvis memorabilia. She is preceded in death by father Marvin Washington Shrader; mother Vera Lou Rose Shrader Rhinehart; husband Alvis Goldman Moore; son Tony Moore; daughter Kathie Moore; grandson Nicholas Moore; eight brothers and three sisters.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Neal Funeral Home in Lawrenceburg. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25, with Kevin Wells officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Hill Cemetery in Giles County.
Memorial donations may be made to the Liberty Hill Cemetery Fund.
Survivors include daughter Nancy Grimes and husband Steve of Ethridge; sons, Roger Thomas Moore and wife Ruby Isbell, Ricky Moore, Danny (DT) Moore, all of Ethridge, Tim Moore and wife Marie of Pulaski; brothers, Marvin (Lon) Shrader and wife Kim, George Shrader and wife Leona, all of Pulaski; grandchildren, Forrest Moore, Caleb Moore and wife Jessica, Misty Moore, Tiffany Grimes Woodard and husband Daniel, Kristopher Grimes and wife Brennon, Stacy (Nicki) Moore Waldran and husband Cody, Whitney Moore, Coty Moore, Jesse Moore and wife Ashley, Travis Moore and wife Amber, Eric Cardin; and 16 great-grandchildren.
