Mrs. Elveree Holley, 92, of the Farmington Community in Marshall County died Oct. 12, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Holley was born in Jefferson County, Ala. She is preceded in death by parents, John William and Purnie Koonce Whitworth; husband Clifford Holley; son Marvin Holley; great- granddaughter Laina Whitworth; sisters, Dora Slayton, Olivia Slayton; and brothers, Lee Whitworth, J.W. Whitworth, C.L. Whitworth, Alton Whitworth and Lester Whitworth.
Survivors include children, Sandra J. Yates of Tucson, Ariz., Kathy D. Whitworth and husband Randy of Chapel Hill; sister Ruth Walker and husband Max of Jacksonville, Fla.; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
To send flowers to the family of Elveree Holley, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.