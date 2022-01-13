Mrs. Emily Eslick Harmon, 69, of Pulaski died Jan. 10, 2022.
Mrs. Harmon was born Feb. 13, 1952, in Pulaski and was the oldest of two children. She graduated from Giles County High in 1970 and married the love of her life, Michael Harmon, in 1971. They spent the next 50 years together, having two children. She spent many years working at their business, Pulaski Jewelry Company, and helping lifelong friend Foster Ingram in the hay field every summer. She helped with her grandchildren and helped many friends and family — often preparing food and gifts for families in their time of need and taking them back and forth to their doctors’ appointments. She is preceded in death by parents, James Ralph Eslick and Joan Gold Eslick.
Visitation will be today (Thursday) from 3-6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Pulaski. Memorial services will begin at 6 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church’s Christ in Our Community Fund, P.O. Box 174, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include husband B. Michael Harmon; sons, Matthew Harmon and wife Kathleen, Mark Harmon and wife Erin; loving daughter-in-law Melissa Harmon; sister Amy Sexton and husband Dwight; grandchildren, Blair Harmon, Kate Harmon, Blaine Harmon, Abbigail Harmon, Liam Harmon; nieces, Rae Henson and husband Eric, Brooklyn McBride and husband Josh; nephew Blake Merrell and wife Cassie; several cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, countless friends and cherished canine companion Rocky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.