Mrs. Emma Agnes Ward, 88, of Cornersville died Oct. 26, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Ward was born March 5, 1933, and was a native of Truman, Ark. She was retired from the packing department of Faber Castell and was a member of Cornersville Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by parents, Dave Walker and Gladys Tarpley Walker; husband Dan Ward; son Gary Ward; and brother Doyle Walker.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Cornersville Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Beechwood Cemetery.
Survivors include daughter Cathy Talley and husband Bo of Petersburg; son Craig Ward and wife Sandy of Petersburg; sisters, Shelby Smith and husband Donnie, Phyllis Sutton and husband Coy, Martha Walker, all of Arkansas; brother Grady Walker of Arkansas; grandsons, Brandon Talley, Daniel Talley, Michael Ward; and five great grandchildren.
