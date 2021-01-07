Mrs. Emma Lucy Adams, 82, of Athens, Ala., died Jan. 5, 2021, at her residence.
Mrs. Adams was born Oct. 10, 1938, in Giles County. She was a member of New Hope Church of Christ. She was a homemaker and a good wife and mother to her husband and children. She was a 1956 graduate of Prospect High School. He is preceded in death by parents, Curry and Ruth Lunsford; cousin Judy McMahan; and great-grandson Carl Hall.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 8, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Spry Funeral Home in Athens, Ala. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m.with Daniel Tucker and Bob Watson officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Survivors include husband Earnest L. Adams of Athens, Ala.; sons, Randall Adams and wife Jill, Darryl Adams, all of Athens, Ala., Jamey Adams and wife Stephanie of Rogersville; grandchildren, Jennifer Hall and husband Dustin, Rebecca Holland and husband John, Morgan Wilbanks and husband Christopher, Austin Adams and wife Danielle, Kennedy Adams, Alex Adams; great-grandchildren, Piper Hall, Annie Kate Hall, Sylvie Hall, Aubrey Claire Wilbanks; and cousins, Pat Raymer, Jean Chaffin, both of Nashville, TN.
