Mr. Emmett Hobbs, 77, of Pulaski died July 23, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Hobbs was born July 8, 1946, in Giles County. He was a United States Army Veteran, retired from ICP in Lewisburg and his favorite pastime was to go “junking.” He is preceded in death by parents, Garfield and Mildred Watson Hobbs; brothers, James Hobbs, Hollis Hobbs; and sister Jo Ann Hobbs Phillips.
Funeral services were July 28 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mt. Zion Cemetery fund.
Survivors include daughters, Penny Bolden and husband Brad of Lynnville, Pam Billings and husband Tim of Bunker Hill; companion Bonnie Ball of Pulaski; sister Betty Jo Foster of Pulaski; grandchildren, Justice Billings, Jasmine Billings; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.