Mr. Eric Harold Edwards, 75, of Nashville died Oct. 11, 2021, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in that city.
Mr. Edwards was born Feb. 5, 1946, in Pensacola, Fla. He received his undergraduate degree from Martin Methodist College. He graduated with a Masters in Business Administration from Middle Tennessee State University. He worked for the State of Tennessee in a variety of administrative roles for 38 years. He loved the Lord and was a member of Blakemore United Methodist Church. He always carried “Pass it On” cards with a scripture to give to those who needed encouragement. He enjoyed attending car shows with his antique car, coin collecting, bebop dancing, gardening and visiting with friends and neighbors. He is preceded in death by parents, Earl M. Edwards and Katherine Hellmich Johns; wife Evelyn Jeanette Tomerlin Edwards; and brother Joseph Hellmich.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Giles Memory Gardens.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughter Ann-Marie Gleason and husband Christopher of Nashville; sister Betty Edwards Daigle of Iowa, La.; brother Dennis Edwards and wife Brenda of Pulaski; sister Nicole Johns See and husband David of Grapevine, Texas; sister-in-law Glenda Tomerlin Biggs and husband Danny of Pulaski; cherished companion Patsye Canvish of Nashville; stepbrothers, David McElrath of Elkton, Jamie McElrath of Pulaski; stepsisters, Kay Burrow of Pulaski, Janet Money of Lexington, N.C.; and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
