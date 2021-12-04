Mrs. Erma Lou Penick, 101, of Macon, Miss., died Nov. 27, 2021.
Mrs. Penick was born Dec. 29, 1919. She met future husband Gene on a blind date; they married March 26, 1939. The couple made their home in Macon until he was transferred to Pulaski by the Borden Milk Company. Following more job transfers, they returned to Macon in 1967. She loved the Lord, loved to sing and always served in the church choir and other civic organizations. She held several jobs — a beautician, switchboard operator at Noxubee General Hospital and bank teller. Her favorite job was being a mother and homemaker. She loved her kids and grandkids deeply, and demonstrated her love for others by cooking and baking lavish treats for everyone to enjoy. She also loved gardening, canning and refinishing furniture. She is preceded in death by beloved husband Gene Penick; parents, Mitchell Virgil (Dut) and Lillie Sumrall; and siblings, Vern Sumrall, Arnell Sumrall Dossett, Marlon Sumrall, Yvonne Couch and Jimmie Slade.
Graveside services were Nov. 30 at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Macon, Miss.
Cockrell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to First UMC of Macon, P.O. Box 162, Macon, MS 39341.
Survivors include sons, Gene Penick Jr. and wife Julia Joe, Ray Penick and wife Catherine (Pooh); grandchildren, Gina Penick McLean and husband Jeff, Macki Penick Smith and husband Jeff, Rayce Penick and wife Allison, Claire Gaither; great-grandchildren, Kimberly Johnson and husband Curtis, Stephanie Wilson and husband Bryan, TJ McLean, Mackinzie Smith, Adelyn Smith, Adessa Smith, Jack Blair, Willow Blair; great-great grandchildren, Patrick Wilson, Lydia Wilson, Alasdair Wilson; and numerous extended family members and friends.
