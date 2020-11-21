Mr. Ernest Carver Wilson, 75, of Elkton died Nov. 20, 2020, at his farm.
Mr. Wilson was born June 25, 1945, in Pulaski. He loved his family very much and was a member of St. Paul AME Church. He retired from Maremont Gabriel and Hubbell Power Systems. He loved law enforcement, and enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing and his garden. He is preceded in death by parents, Ben Grisby and Margaret Trotter Wilson; and brothers, Thomas Wilson, Winston Wilson, Brandon Wilson and Vernon Wilson.
Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, in Maplewood Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife of 52 years Flora Gardner Wilson of Elkton; sisters, Cecile Hill and husband Henry of Nashville, Margaret Griffin of Prospect; brother David Wilson and wife Lizette of Nashville; and a host of nieces, nephews cousins and friends.
