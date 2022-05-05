Mr. Ernest (Ernie) Glenn Chaffin Sr., 91, of Pulaski died May 2, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Chaffin was born March 19, 1931, in Carthage. He served in the U.S. Navy. Through the years he worked at Southern Bell Telephone Company, owned and operated Bluebird Sporting Goods and was a financial planner for Ameriprise before retiring in the early 90s. He was an avid Tennessee Vols and Titans football fan. He and wife Joyce enjoyed fishing, bird watching, bluegrass music festivals and antiquing. He is preceded in death by wife Vera Joyce Fitzgerald Chaffin; parents, John Thomas and Julia Haynie Chaffin; sister Virginia Swafford; and brothers, James Chaffin and Bobby Chaffin.
Graveside services were May 5 in Maplewood Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include son Ernest Glenn Chaffin Jr. of Pulaski and daughter Laura Ann Moffett and husband Hugh of Fayetteville.
