Mr. Ernest Lifford Adams, 88, of Athens, Ala., died Feb. 7, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Adams was born July 6, 1933, in Limestone County. He was a member of New Hope Church of Christ where he served as an elder for 45 years. He was a classroom teacher at Ardmore and West Limestone High School, principal at Owens Jr. High, Clements High School and West Limestone High School, and later became Superintendent of Limestone County Schools. He is preceded in death by parents, Jack and Elsie Adams; wife Emma Lucy Adams; and great-grandson Carl Hall.
Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 10, from 6-9 p.m. at Spry Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Friday, Feb. 11, at 3:30 p.m. with Daniel Tucker and Bob Watson officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Randall Adams and wife Jill, Ernest Darryl Adams, James Curry Adams and wife Stephanie, all of Athens, Ala.; grandchildren, Jennifer Hall and husband Dustin, Rebecca Holland and husband John, Morgan Wilbanks and husband Christopher, Austin Adams and wife Danielle, Kennedy Adams, Alex Adams; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Kay Adams Stinnett and husband Dannie, Ellaree Cooper and a large extended family.
