Mr. Erskin Ralph Johnson, 84, of Pulaski died Dec. 24, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Johnson was born July 12, 1938, in Marshall County. He and his late wife owned and operated JFJ Meat Processing in Marshall County for a number of years. He was a teacher at Richland High School, Giles County High School and Martin Methodist College. He is preceded in death by wife Doris Fults Johnson; parents, Leslie Beard and Media Mae Austin Johnson; sisters, Charlene Moore, Ethel Foster, Claudia McNatt; and brothers, Thomas Johnson, Leslie Johnson, Logan Johnson and James Johnson.
Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 30, from 3-4 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial services will begin at 4 p.m.
Survivors include several nieces, nephews and two godsons.
