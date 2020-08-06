Mrs. Ethel Gayle Braden, 67, died Aug. 4, 2020, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville.
Mrs. Braden was born Jan. 15, 1953, in the Rover Community in Bedford County. A graduate of Forrest High School, she obtained an LPN degree and worked as a nurse and CNA instructor for most of her lifetime. She retired from NHC Pulaski and was a longtime member of The Well Church of God. Known by her siblings as “Tootsie” and lovingly as “Granny” by all her babies, she was a devoted Christian, mother, sister, daughter and friend. She spent her lifetime selflessly serving the Lord and serving others above herself, and always wore a smile while doing it. She is preceded in death by parents, Jolly and Bessie Mae Fagan Walls; husband Scott Braden Sr.; granddaughter Constance Braden; brothers, Vernon (Son) Walls, Nolan Walls, Pat Walls, Jim Walls; sisters, Mary Sue Bell, Sarah Morgan, Virginia (Sissy) Moore; and twin infant siblings, Freddie Walls and Freda Walls.
Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 7, from 4-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at The Well Church of God Saturday, Aug. 8, at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in Gibsonville Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Scott Braden and wife Brandy, Chad Braden and wife Cara, Josh Braden and wife Paige, Ike Braden and wife Lindsey, all of Pulaski; daughters, Mimi Braden Anderson and husband Jamie of Goodspring, Audra Kirk and husband Jared of Pulaski; 19 grandchildren; brothers, Bill Walls and wife Jean of Unionville, Gene Walls and wife Sarah of Tallahassee, Fla., Jolly Walls Jr. and wife Nancy of Chapel Hill; and sisters, Betty Collins, Lollie Petty, Kay King and husband Jackie, all of Chapel Hill, and Wanda Clark of Murfreesboro.
