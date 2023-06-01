Mrs. Etta Marzee (Meemaw) Thomas, 92, died May 30, 2023, at AHC Meadowbrook.
Mrs. Thomas was born Aug. 6, 1930, in Pulaski and was known as Meemaw by everyone and everywhere she went. She was one of a kind. She was the best role model of a Christian, sharing her love for God and her faith with everyone around her, even up to her last days on earth. She was the oldest active member of Wales Baptist Church and was there every time the door was open. She was spoiled and loved by everyone who knew her. She loved her family, church family and friends with her whole heart. Her hobbies were quilting, putting love in every stitch just to give to that special person, sewing, embroidering, and doing jigsaw puzzles. She is preceded in death by husband Clifford Thomas; parents, Pink and Mary Magalene Parsons Griggs; daughter Jean Thomas; son-in-law Eddie Smith; brothers, Pink Griggs Jr., Raymond Griggs, Clarence Griggs, Hudson Griggs, Shields Griggs; and sisters, Sarah Brown, Janella Lovell and Lovelace Griggs.
Visitation will be Friday, June 2, from 4-8 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at Wales Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include sons, Mack Thomas and wife Janie, Steve Thomas, all of Pulaski; daughter Shirley Smith of Pulaski; grandchildren, Rebecca Hagan and husband Matthew, Eric Clint Thomas, Chasity Wells and husband Kevin, Conetha Garner and husband Shane, Tristan Hickman and husband Dwayne, Ryan Thomas, Megan Morris and husband William; great-grandchildren, Trey, Austin, Malin, Harper, Hunter, Rylei, Sammy, Abby; brother Johnny Griggs and wife Judy of Pulaski; and sisters, Dimple Prentice of Pulaski, Shirley Wilson and husband Johnny of Cornersville.
