Mr. Eugene (Gene) Morris, 94, died Jan. 30, 2021, at Indywood Glenn in Greenwood, Miss.
Mr. Morris was born April 25, 1926, in Campbellsville. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving for two years. He married love of his life Alice Moore on March 23, 1950. In January 1956, he moved his family to Mississippi and spent most of the next two-plus decades farming and managing farmland there. The couple returned to Greenwood, Miss., in 1982, where he had a cattle operation until his retirement. He was a true example of a Southern man, husband and father, and he was known by many as one of the best farmers in the Mississippi Delta. He was a Baptist by faith. He is preceded in death by parents, Clint and Jennie Gosnell Morris; three brothers; four sisters; and wife of 63 years Alice Morris.
Graveside services were Feb. 2 at Maplewood Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Alzheimer’s Association or your favorite charity.
Survivors include children, Phil Morris and wife Carol, Ronnie Morris and wife Kathy, Janet Morris, all of Greenwood, Miss., Lisa Cunningham and husband George of Tchula, Miss., Jennifer Buford of Oxford, Miss.; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.