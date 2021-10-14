Mr. Eugene Perry, 76, died Oct. 11, 2021, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
Mr. Perry was born Aug. 3, 1945, in Giles County.
Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 15, from 4-6 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Everbright Cemetery in Pulaski.
Survivors include wife Shirley Fields Perry; brother George Perry and wife Jean; sisters, Juanita Townsend and husband Johnny, Alfreda Martin, Carolyn Westmoreland, Brenda Tuggle and husband Greg, Glenda Brown; children, Destiny Hughes, Eric Goodnite; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
To send flowers to the family of Eugene Perry, please visit Tribute Store.
