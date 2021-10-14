Obit-Perry, Eugene

Mr. Eugene Perry, 76, died Oct. 11, 2021, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.

Mr. Perry was born Aug. 3, 1945, in Giles County.

Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 15, from 4-6 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Everbright Cemetery in Pulaski.

Survivors include wife Shirley Fields Perry; brother George Perry and wife Jean; sisters, Juanita Townsend and husband Johnny, Alfreda Martin, Carolyn Westmoreland, Brenda Tuggle and husband Greg, Glenda Brown; children, Destiny Hughes, Eric Goodnite; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Service information

Oct 15
Visitation
Friday, October 15, 2021
4:00PM-6:00PM
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory
1910 Elkton Pike
Pulaski, TN 38478
Oct 16
Graveside Service
Saturday, October 16, 2021
11:00AM
Everbright Cemetery
1035 Columbia Hwy
Pulaski, TN 38478
